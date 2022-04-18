Indonesia stops search for Dutch diver

MERSING (April 18): The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has stopped its search for 14-year-old Dutch diver Nathen Renze Chesters, 14, who was reported to have died after missing for four days while diving at Pulau Tokong Sanggol here.

The assistance of the Indonesian authority was sought on the believe that the boy could have drifted into Indonesian waters.

Mersing Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Khairul Nizam Misran, in a statement today, said the operation was officially ended at about 7pm yesterday following no clues on the presence of the boy in the waters of Pulau Bintan, Indonesia.

He said the Basarnas Operations Centre in Tanjung Pinang announced the operation was stopped after a seven-day search beginning last April 10 in the Indonesian waters and the matter had been informed to the British and Dutch embassies.

The search and rescue operation by Indonesian involved the Indonesian National Army), a vessel from the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) (Indonesian Maritime Security Agency),Water Unit of the Indonesian Police (Polair) and a ship from Basarnas, he added.

Khairul Nizam said the Johor Bahru Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Center (MRSC) expressed its highest appreciation and thanks for the cooperation of all parties involved in the operation.

“It is hoped that the cooperation among the departments and agencies involved will be further strengthened to maintain the safety and well-being of the maritime community in the country,” he said.

Four foreign divers were reported missing in the waters of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, about nine nautical miles from Tanjung Leman here, last April 6.

However, Norwegian diving coach Kristine Grodem, 35, was found safe by a tugboat en route from Indonesia to Thailand at 8.15 am on April 7, while Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, a British national, and Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, a French national, were found by local fishermen at about 1 am on April 9.

The young Dutch diver was confirmed dead by his father, Adrian Peter, who relayed the information to the authorities after he was rescued.

According to him, his son became too weak to hold out and died of exhaustion while they were adrift.

Following that, the Johor Bahru MRSC informed the Indonesian authorities to help find the boy’s on the believe that the remains had drifted into Indonesian waters. – Bernama