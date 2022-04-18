Interesting Bills to be tabled in May, November DUN sittings, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (April 18): A few interesting Bills can be expected in not just the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next month but also another sitting scheduled for November this year, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said he had not been looped in on the details of the Bills expected to be tabled in the May sitting, but he was positive that “it is going to be something good for Sarawak”.

“The Bills have not been introduced yet but there will be a few interesting Bills. Normally we will be informed as we get nearer to the date (of the sitting),” he said when met by reporters at his office at Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya here today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, said the Bills will be tabled by either himself or other Cabinet ministers.

He pointed out: “This year’s DUN sittings, personally, whether the one in May or the one in November, is going to be something good for Sarawak.”

Asked whether the Sarawak DUN would be calling three sittings yearly, he said: “The earlier one (in February) was just for the new wakil rakyat (elected representatives) to be sworn in.”

He was quick to add: “The main ones (sittings) are in May and in November.”

Sarawak DUN convened from Feb 14 to 16, starting off with the swearing-in ceremony.

The second meeting of the first session of the 19th DUN will be held on May 17 to 26.

The coming eight-day sitting will be officiated by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The last sitting in February did not begin with the Head of State’s address due to an earlier notification by the Sarawak government that suspended Standing Order 1, which is the address of the Head of State.