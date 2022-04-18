Just 58 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah today, lowest number since May 2021

KOTA KINABALU (April 18): The downward trend for new Covid-19 cases in Sabah continued for a third consecutive day with just 58 infections reported today.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the new figure was the lowest recorded since May 14 last year, and 11 cases fewer than the 69 reported yesterday.

He said the Covid-19 situation in Sabah has become increasingly stable.

A total of 13 out of 27 districts in the state recorded no new infections in the last 24 hours.

“Seven districts reported only marginal increases in cases, including Kota Kinabalu (+2), Penampang (+2), Sandakan (+2), Semporna (+2), Beluran (+2), Kota Marudu (+1), and Tambunan (+1),” he said, adding that Kota Kinabalu was the only district with two-digit cases.

However, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the stabilising Covid-19 trend in Sabah should not ignore the fact that the percentage of sporadic infections remained high.

“Sporadic infections made up 62 per cent of the new cases today.

“This serves as a reminder that the number of daily cases could fluctuate drastically if the community is lax in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he warned.

Out of the 58 new patients, 54 were in Categories 1 and 2, one was in Category 3, two in Category 4, and one in Category 5.

According to the Ministry of Health, Category 1 is for asymptomatic patients, Category 2 is for symptomatic patients with no pneumonia, Category 3 is for symptomatic patients with pneumonia, Category 4 is for symptomatic patients with pneumonia and requiring supplemental oxygen, while Category 5 is for critically ill patients with multi-organ involvement.