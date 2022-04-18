Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases dip below 7,000, 12 deaths reported

KUALA LUMPUR (April 18): The Health Ministry today reported 6,623 new daily Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour period.

This represents a significant drop from yesterday’s 9,705 new infections and also the lowest that daily cases have been since February 3, when 5,720 were reported.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said cumulative infections now stand at 4,389,025 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

He also announced that another 12 lives were lost to Covid-19 yesterday, of which eight were categorised as brought-in-dead (BID).

To date, the coronavirus has claimed 35,421 lives nationwide since the pandemic began. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME