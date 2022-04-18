Miri man remanded for allegedly threatening to kill sis-in-law

MIRI (April 18): A 40-year-old man was today remanded until April 22 for allegedly threatening to kill his sister-in-law.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu approved an application by assistant investigating officer Sub Insp Ramping Jimbai via Zoom for the suspect to be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court was told the remand order was needed to enable police to carry out a detailed probe into the case under Section 506 and 427 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and mischief.

The suspect, from a village here, is said to have run amok and smashed items in the presence of his sister-in-law at their house around 11am yesterday.

He allegedly caused damage to his sister-in-law’s car by kicking its windshield before threatening to kill her.

Following the incident, the sister-in-law lodged a police report yesterday claiming this was not the first time the suspect had run amok.

Acting on the report, police detained the suspect in the afternoon.