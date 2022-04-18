Mutiara GRS distributes bubur lambuk at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU (April 18): Mutiara GRS distributed 1,500 packets of “bubur lambuk” to personnel of government and private agencies at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on Monday.

Leading the presentation was Mutiara GRS president Datin Seri Panglima Juliah Salag, wife of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

Also among the recipients were all the personnel attached to the police and fire stations in the City.

Juliah said that for the first time Mutiara GRS had collaborated with a private company, Nestle Sdn Bhd as well as Sazarice Sdn Bhd for its community programme.

“We welcome those from the private sectors to work together with Mutiara GRS and contribute to the society,” she said.

According to her, more programmes have been lined up by Mutiara GRS now that the country will transition into the endemic phase.

After Kudat, where Mutiara GRS visited the fire victims there, she said the organisation would be servicing the local community beginning at the most strategic location that is KKIA.

“Various agencies are working in KKIA and Mutiara GRS wants to show our appreciation to them as well as those taking care of the public security,” she said.