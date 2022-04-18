PBB Pujut names Lukanisman Awang Sauni as branch chairman

MIRI (April 18): Lukanisman Awang Sauni took over as chairman of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pujut branch, filling the void left behind by its former chairman Abu Bakar Amit who resigned to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu prior to the last state polls.

He was elected unopposed as the chairman for the term 2022-2025 in the triennial general meeting in Miri last Saturday.

Lukanisman joined the party in 2006 and succeeded the late Datuk Ahmad Lai as Sibuti MP after winning in the 2018 general election on the PBB ticket as the latter stepped down on the grounds of poor health.

“I am officially taking over the task as PBB Pujut branch chairman for the term 2022-2025 after winning the post uncontested,” he said in a Facebook post on April 16.

The branch’s former chairman Abu Bakat Amit resigned with former Women Wing chief Lila Mohamad and some exco leaders in 2020.

A former Jasa officer, Lukanisman joined the party as an ordinary member at PBB Piasau in 2016 and later became the branch’s secretary for the 2009-2012 and 2013-2016 terms.

He rose to youth leader for the 2017-2020 term and was picked to represent the party in the last general election in Sibuti.

He said he was grateful for the grooming and opportunities given to him by his former branch and looks forward to working closely with party members in Pujut to further strengthen the party.

“I thank Piasau branch for the preparation and guidance in grassroots politics and now I will take up the responsibility as PBB Pujut branch chairman,” he said.

Lukanisman is also the committee joint chairman appointed by PBB president Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in overseeing the establishment of a new wing catering to youths aged between 18 to 30 years old.

Abang Johari in January this year announced a committee jointly chaired by Lukanisman and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman had been set up to oversee the formation of the new wing, including deciding its name.

He said the new wing reflected PBB’s dynamism in adjusting to the aspirations of the youth and Sarawakians at large.