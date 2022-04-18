Revd Thomas Taam Chak Wing passes away at age 97

SIBU (April18): Former rector of St Teresa’s Church Revd Father Thomas Taam Chak Wing passed away today at the age of 97.

Current rector of St Teresa’s Church Monsignor Michael Lee said Taam passed away at 10.56am due to old age.

He described Taam as a man of God who was faithful to his ministry.

Lee said Taam’s funeral mass would be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 9am on Wednesday.

“After the mass, he would be buried at Nirvana Memorial Park,” Lee said.

Those who wish to pay their last respects can do so at the St Teresa’s Church Conference Room from today (April 18) until Tuesday (April 19).

Visiting hours are from 6am until 9pm and only a maximum 20 people are allowed at a time.

Taam was born on Dec 21, 1925 in Guangdong Province, China.

He accepted priestly formation in a seminary in Hong Kong in 1947 and on July 10, 1954, was sent to South East Asia as a missionary priest.

His first posting was to St Francis Xavier’s Church in Kanowit.

He moved to Bintangor in 1963 and to Sacred Heart Cathedral the following year.

After working at the cathedral for seven years, he was given additional responsibility at St Teresa’s parish.

He became the rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral in 1980 and continued to serve the two parishes until 1999, when he was appointed rector of St Teresa’s Church.

Taam retired in July 2020.