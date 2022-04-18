Sabah DAP to contest in five seats

KOTA KINABALU (April 18): Sabah Democratic Action Party (Sabah DAP) is eyeing two more parliamentary seats in addition to the three it won in the 14th General Election.

Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon said that they will defend the Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tenom seats in the 15th General Election.

“We are not limiting to three but we will defend the three,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

However, he said this will be subject to the agreement and arrangement with the Pakatan Harapan in Sabah.

Sabah DAP secretary Ginger Phoong who is also the Luyang assemblyman, said Sabah DAP was fully prepared to defend the three parliamentary seats but did not deny the possibility of (adding) two more seats.

Phoong, who has been appointed as the Sabah DAP 15th General Election Committee chairman, also said that the party’s election machinery have been called to prepare for the upcoming general election.

He added that although it was not known when the next general election would take place, he urged the State committees to get ready.

Phoong also said that Sabah DAP was keeping its door open for political parties that were sincere to cooperate.

He said that the party would not close its door and was adopting the stance that there will always be room for cooperation.

He said that their ultimate goal is to ensure Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) are defeated and urged all sincere parties with similar goals to come together with Sabah DAP.

“It is high time for the opposition parties to sit down and discuss. There is room for cooperation and negotiation. But unfortunately, we are constantly under attack (by Warisan) … I have no idea what the intention is,” he said.

“We need to stop them (Umno and BN) coming like in Johor and Melaka,” he urged.

He also said that there were only a small number of people in Warisan who were constantly trying to stir discord between Sabah DAP and Warisan.

Meanwhile, Sabah DAP has set up eight bureaus namely the Civic Awareness Bureau headed by Thien Ee Hang, Cultural Bureau led by Oscar Sia Yu Hock, Education Bureau whose chief is Tsen Nyuk Kee, Economic Affairs Bureau led by Foo Shok Tong, NGO Bureau led by Max Million Lee Yun Vui, Public Complaints Bureau led by Liew Chan Hang, Rural Development Bureau led by Peter Saili and the Social Welfare bureau under Liau Fui Fui.

During the press conference, the full Sabah DAP committee was also unveiled with Frankie serving as the chairman, Peter Dhoms bin Saili as deputy chairman, and Noorita Sual and Tsen Nyuk Kee serving as vice chairmen.

Phoong was appointed as secretary while Tan Lee Fatt is serving as the assistant secretary, Henry Shim Chee On as treasurer and Wong Chun Miew as assistant treasurer, and Liau Fui Fui as the organising secretary and Max Million Lee Yun Vui as the assistant organising secretary.

Also in the committee are Vivian Wong Shir Yee who was appointed as publicity secretary, George Wong Hsueh Cheng as the assistant publicity secretary and Grelydia Gillod as director of political education.

The committee members are Chan Foong Hin, Jannie Lasimbang, Foo Shok Tong, Sia Yu Hock, Liew Chan Hang and Thien Ee Hang.