Saifuddin flies to Miri for PKR deputy presidential campaign

MIRI (April 18): Contender for the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president post Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today flew to Miri to garner support from party members for the upcoming party elections.

Among those at Miri Airport welcoming him were Miri MP Dr Michael Teo and a few branch leaders as well as fellow Pakatan Harapan comrade and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling.

Saifuddin had vacated the post of secretary-general to run against Dato Seri Azmin Ali for the deputy president post in the last party election in 2014 but lost.

Last week, Rafizi Ramli, who is also eyeing the deputy president post, urged Saifuddin and other top candidates to reveal their position on the party’s direction and strategy to face the next general election.

He said they should explain their stand on the party’s direction and the contribution each of them can make in boosting the party’s chances in the national polls.

Rafizi, who also lost to Azmin in the last party elections, is making a comeback to politics after the latter and his faction left the party in the Sheraton Move which saw the Pakatan Harapan government collapse in 2020.

Saifuddin will also join his Muslim party comrades for the breaking of fast and a short press conference, according to an aide of Dr Teo, David Hii.