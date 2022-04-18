Seven nabbed in connection with armed attack on group at Matang restaurant

KUCHING (April 18): Police have arrested seven men in connection with the assault of an 18-year-old and his friends at a restaurant at Jalan Matang here Saturday night.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said in the incident, the victim and his friends were in a casual meet up at the restaurant when a group of 10 armed men suddenly showed up and attacked them.

“One of the teenager’s friends, aged 27, sustained injuries to his arm, leg and head and was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

“Two of the suspects, aged 30 and 43, were also injured in the incident and were also sent to SGH,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that several weapons used in the attack have also been seized.

He said with only seven suspects caught thus far, police are now tracking down the remaining three attackers.

According to Abang Zainal Abidin, the motive for the attack is believed to be dissatisfaction over the profit distribution of a shared business, and not gang-related or due to gambling debts as claimed by netizens on social media.

He advised the public not to speculate on the case to avoid disrupting police investigation and also creating confusion among the public.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons at a riot. The Section provides for a jail term of up to five years, a fine or both on conviction.

Abang Zainal Abidin also called on those with information on the case to contact the Padawan district police headquarters on 082-862233.