Single mother in Miri jailed three and a half months for drug possession

MIRI (April 18): The Magistrates’ Court here today jailed a single mother for three and a half months for drug possession.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Dayang Suhaida Awang Zamberi, 36, on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), which is punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000, up to five years in prison, or both upon conviction.

The court ordered the sentence to run from the date of her arrest on Jan 17 this year.

Dayang Suhaida committed the offence at her residence in Bandar Baru Permyjaya, here at around 1.50pm on Jan 17.

During a raid on the house, police found a transparent plastic packet containing crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 0.006 grammes.

Insp Syahrizan Taha prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.