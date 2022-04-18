Spartan Race Sarawak returns, 1,058 registered so far

KUCHING (April 18): The Spartan Race Sarawak is making a comeback at the Agriculture Institute, Sarawak and Leadership Institute of Civil Service Sarawak here on June 11-12, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said as of today, 1,058 racers had registered for the world’s largest obstacle course race.

“The race is anticipated to attract 2,500 participants, with 1,000 foreigners.

“This year’s race will be no different and will feature the two most popular categories, the 5km Sprint (20 obstacles) and 10km Super (25 obstacles),” he told a press conference today.

The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said participants who complete the race will earn themselves a unique 2022 Spartan finisher shirt and medal, as well as the right to be called a Spartan warrior.

He said the Spartan Race Sarawak 2022 will place Sarawak on the map as an international tourist destination as it is expected to draw racers from around the region.

He added that a Spartan Asia Pacific Owners and Racers Summit conference will be also held in connection with the event.

Abdul Karim said the inaugural race took place in 2019 and the subsequent race was planned for April 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As the minister in-charge, I am very excited and the state government supports this race, which promotes Sarawak as a tourist destination.

“Having this kind of event is really something everyone including the government is looking forward to. The race is not limited to seasoned runners but also for leisure runners and the public.

“We welcome all participants, be they from Sarawak or outside of Sarawak. We hope you all will enjoy Sarawak’s jungles, our culture, and hospitality,” he said.

Abdul Karim said The Borneo Trail Classic, a part of the Spartan Trail World Championship Series (STWC) stop, will be held in Sarawak on Oct 14-16.

He explained it will host two world championship race categories – 50km Trail and 100km Trail Ultra – with a total price purse of over US$18,000.

“The Borneo Trail Classic will be held in Redeems Centre, Kampung Apar, Kuching where runners will race through jungles, hills, and rivers to the finish line where official Spartan Trail World Championship swag and medal will be earned,” he said.

Those who had registered for the race in 2020 will be eligible to transfer and defer their tickets to this year’s race by dropping an email to info@my.spartan.com.

New registration can be done via https://my.spartan.com/en.

Regular updates are available via the Spartan Race Malaysia Facebook and Instagram pages.