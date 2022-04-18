SRC case: Najib applies for more time to file appeal petition to Federal Court

KUALA LUMPUR (April 18): Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has applied for an extension of time no later than April 25 to file an appeal petition to the Federal Court to set aside his conviction in the case of misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Najib filed the application through Messrs Shafee & Co at the Federal Court on April 11.

According to his supporting affidavit released to the media today, Najib said the grounds of the judgment prepared by the judges of the Appeals Court contained 176 volumes in total and the defence only received them on March 31.

“It is impossible for my defence team to study all the records of appeals and prepare a complete appeal petition in such a short time to address all issues raised by the Court of Appeal judges.

“The grounds of judgment should be scrutinised by examining the notes of the proceedings at both stages of the proceedings to ensure accuracy in the findings, inferences made and applicable laws,” said the Pekan MP.

On Dec 8, 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld Najib’s conviction and the 12 years’ jail sentence and the RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who presided with Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera unanimously dismissed Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s decision on July 28, 2020.

Najib then filed an appeal at the Federal Court. – Bernama