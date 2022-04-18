‘Thanks for your confirmation’: PAS says never wanted to work with Pakatan anyway

KUALA LUMPUR (April 18): PAS has pointedly thanked DAP and Amanah for “confirming” that the Islamist party was not welcome to form political alliances with Opposition parties, especially from the Pakatan Harapan coalition, for the 15th general election (GE15).

In a statement today, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said his party has been consistent in supporting the current ruling coalition that included Perikatan Nasional.

“PAS is very confident that the approach of unifying Muslims, which can be achieved through the collaboration of the main parties that are based on the unity of Malay-Muslims and the Bumiputera, is the most effective formula and will be accepted by the majority of Malaysians.

“PAS, also through the approach of mature and prosperous politics, is always committed and ready to discuss and cooperate with any party that prioritises unity and harmony in facing GE15.

“What is important in this post-pandemic era is that the interests of the people and the country come first,” he said.

Earlier today, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng were each reported as saying that their parties would never work with Bersatu and PAS, despite PH’s “big tent” approach for GE15 that seeks to unify Opposition parties.

The Opposition parties said this in regards to the involvement of several Bersatu and PAS leaders in the downfall of the PH government back in 2020, through what has become known as the Sheraton Move.