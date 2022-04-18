The new CUCKOO TITAN is Lee Minho’s first choice!

KUCHING (April 18): In today’s day and age, it is important to ensure that the water we drink at home is of good quality, on par with the best we can offer to our families.

CUCKOO International drives its emphasis on healthy homes through four pillars of holistic offerings. The latest advancements spanning these Healthy Home pillars enable a smarter and more convenient way for customers to integrate health into their homes.

Through its ‘Healthy Appliances’ pillar, CUCKOO International has expanded its family of technologically advanced inventions from the iconic water purifiers and outdoor water filters to air purifiers, multi-cookers, and kitchen appliances through the CUCKOO brand.

Turn Up the Heat with CUCKOO TITAN

Expanding its offerings of Beyond Standards healthy appliances, the company launched an all-new flagship model, the CUCKOO TITAN Tankless Mild Alkaline Water Purifier.

This new gadget features CUCKOO’s revolutionary technology that allows the water purifier to dispense 100°C hot water instantly which provides you the convenience in making different types of beverages. It also comes with cold, room temperature and multiple hot water settings that lets you instantly enjoy water at the perfect temperature at any time.

The innovative water purifier could also dispense sterilisation water that could eliminate 99.9 per cent* of germs and even pesticides when used to wash vegetables and fruits. *Tested and proven by Korea Environment & Water Works Institute (KEWWI).

This new gadget is very convenient – with one touch, you can wash your cooking ingredients thoroughly.

Meanwhile, it’s IN & OUT Auto Sterilisation System is CUCKOO’s very own auto-electrolysis sterilisation technology that periodically cleans its own pipe and faucet, to keep the purifier clean always.

Not just that, CUCKOO TITAN is also equipped with other smart features including energy saving, mood lighting, voice navigation, and a hidden stop touch safety feature that allows you to stop the water flows when your hands are packed with things.

Get CUCKOO TITAN Now to Enjoy 100 °C Water Instantly!

You can now purchase the CUCKOO TITAN tankless mild alkaline water purifier at an exclusive launch price of RM110* per month for a limited time only! You will also receive free scheduled servicing every four months that is provided by the CUCKOO+ Service Team to ensure your water purifier is always at its best. Grab it now at https://www.cuckoo.com.my/promotions/rental-plans/goood-plan-titan !

#SAMASAMAHealthier™ with CUCKOO Brand Ambassadors

In addition to its new product, CUCKOO International has also appointed world-renowned South Korean artist, Lee Minho, as its new brand ambassador.

Lee Minho will join the reigning Malaysian ambassador, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, in representing CUCKOO to #SAMASAMA inspire people to live healthier and happier life.

The pair share a common thread of accomplishments, ever-growing talents, and the consistent quest for excellence in everything they do – as an entertainer, performer, entrepreneur, role model and philanthropist.

“Lee Minho and Siti Nurhaliza perfectly embody CUCKOO’s philosophy of going Beyond Standards. Their image, energy and passion fit well with our healthy brand appeal.

“We are thrilled to draw on their positive influence to bring the brand closer to our customers and broaden our reach to more Malaysians,” CUCKOO International founder and Chief Executive Officer Hoe Kian Choon said.

The last two years have left people spending more time at home and adjusting to different daily routines. Home has become more than just a space to live, work and rest, but also the foundation for better health and wellbeing.

CUCKOO International continues to rise Beyond Standards in driving its emphasis on healthy homes through its four pillars of holistic offerings Healthy Appliances, Healthy Living, Healthy Lifestyle and Healthy Home Care – enabling a smarter and more convenient way for Malaysians to integrate health into their homes.

To know more about CUCKOO International, visit https://www.cuckoo.com.my/ or follow their social media accounts, Facebook & Instagram.

*Terms and conditions apply.