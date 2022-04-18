Umno wants to win back Sepanggar seat

KOTA KINABALU (April 18): Umno Sepanggar is ready to contest and wrestle back the Sepanggar parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15), said its division chief, Datuk Yakub Khan.

This, he said, is based on the current situation where the rakyat’s confidence in Barisan Nasional (BN) has been revived.

He also said that Umno Sepanggar vows to give its full support to the candidate chosen by the party’s leadership and work hard to ensure a victory with a huge majority in the coming general election.

Speaking at a briefing and workshop for the division’s election machinery on Sunday, the Umno Sabah deputy chief said Sepanggar voters are now more inclined towards BN and this was seen in several studies conducted, especially in the Polling District Center areas throughout Sepanggar.

“We are not bragging, but this is the reality as voters are fed up with the unstable political scenario causing the people to suffer. The people want a stable government so that the development and problems can be resolved.

“The rakyat also want Members of Parliament to be with the government,” said Yakub who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

According to Yakub, several preparations for the general election are actively being carried out by Umno Sepanggar to ensure that the desire to wrestle back the Sepanggar parliamentary seat can be realized.

Umno Sepanggar does not work ‘seasonally’ but is always reaching out to constituents regardless of their political background and this is why they believe that BN is the right choice,” he said.

“The 15th General Election and all machinery need to be prepared for their essential tasks. We are confident that Umno is very experienced after facing a series of elections,” he said.