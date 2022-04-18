Utilise next DUN sitting to explain Sarawak Cancer Centre mega project, calls rep

KUCHING (April 18): It is hoped that the Sarawak government would make full use of the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next month to provide more details about the Sarawak Cancer Centre project.

In making this call, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How said the RM1 billion loan to the federal government for the construction and completion of the centre, set to signify the ‘Sarawak Health Metropolis’ – a vision of providing quality medical facilities and services to all Sarawakians – should have the full support from all parties, but it must also be subject to careful and necessary consideration of the state’s future needs and financial health.

“I’m all for the mega project if the state could show that the loan and the SCC project would be within and part of Sarawak’s blueprint, design and arrangement with the federal government for Sarawak’s autonomy in matters concerning public health and medicines, including public hospitals, clinics, dispensaries and medical profession in Sarawak,” he said in a statement yesterday.

See regarded Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian as ‘being right’ to say that the federal government should and could no longer use the phrase ‘no money’ as an excuse to delay any of the much-needed facilities in Sarawak, as the Sarawak Cabinet had agreed to loan to the federal government.

“However, the state government should not leave it to the federal Health Minister to ‘finalise everything’ – in the Deputy Premier’s words, ‘to speak to the Prime Minister about the cancer centre proposal, prepare the cabinet papers, whether to approve the project and the mode of payment and financing, and so on’.

“If the federal Health Minister had already bragged about the setting up of a cancer centre in Sarawak last November, it’s a clear endorsement of the needs for such medical facility in Sarawak. Anything short of the federal government immediately approving the project, financing the construction and delivering it would be a neglect and breach of its duties and obligations to Sarawak,” he stressed.

See said Sarawak could assist the federal government with the RM1 billion loan, but he also called upon the Sarawak government to ensure that the loan and the implementation of the SCC project would be within Sarawak’s planning, design and arrangement with the federal government for Sarawak’s autonomy in the matters concerning public health and medicines, including public hospitals, clinics, dispensaries and medical profession in Sarawak.

“We must be firm in asserting our rights and entitlements, and evince our commitment to serving Sarawak and all Sarawakians better.

“However, to undertake the mega project and the grand ‘Sarawak Health Metropolis’ idea, we must strengthen our state institutions for better governance and public financial management policy to fortify public financial accountability and transparency with prudent financial planning, management and expenditure; to check and eliminate abuses and any underperformance that may tarnish the image of Sarawak,” he elaborated.

See pointed out that lessons must be learnt from the Sarawak International Medical Centre, which failed to meet its objective as a leading integrated specialty and sub-specialty medical centre in South East Asia.

“The turnkey project awarded in 2002, and valued at RM374 million, was not only long-delayed, but had also cost Sarawak more than RM600 million and dashed the state’s vision of a medical centre and tertiary hospital that meant to provide quality medical services to the people of Borneo and (to serve as) a regional medical hub in South East Asia.

“The Auditor-General then, in the National Audit Report, was most critical of it, describing the management of the state government investment as ‘unsatisfactory’,” recalled See.

He also believed that the necessary institutional reforms must be undertaken to ensure the best practices in public financial management, accountability and transparency in the public expenditure, which Sarawak must devise and put in place to administer the extended autonomous powers and functions over subject matters that would be devolved to Sarawak.

“At the same time, we must ensure and reinforce fiscal responsibility to put Sarawak’s budget on a sustainable trajectory towards creating a better and more prosperous nation for the future generation of Sarawakians.

“In undertaking the budgetary and fiscal challenges, we must try to balance our financial commitments with the available revenues to ensure lasting prosperity and raising the standard of living in Sarawak.”

See acknowledged that many Sarawakians were concerned about the state government’s commitment in the implementation of mega projects, which had overstretched the state’s available revenues and reserves.

“Have we collected the State Sales Tax from petroleum and petroleum products for the last two years?

“I certain hope that the state government would enlighten all Sarawakians the soonest,” he pointed out.