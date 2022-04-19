244 Kpg Masjid, Kpg Panchor landowners receive land titles

SIBU (April 19): A total of 248 land titles under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code were presented to 244 landowners for Kampung Masjid and Kampung Panchor in Daro today.

According to Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, the government will continue to survey and issue land titles to native customary rights (NCR) landowners.

“This is to ensure NCR landowners will have ownership, clear documents and boundaries so their land will not be encroached upon,” he said in his speech read by Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.

Awang Tengah said the programme was initiated by the government and aims to recognise land ownership by issuing land titles to the Bumiputera community living in traditional villages.

He said so far, a total of 64,843 residential lots from 386 villages throughout Sarawak have been measured.

Of that figure, a total of 53,526 lots were issued the land titles.

Also present at the event was Igan MP Ahmad Johnny Zawawi.