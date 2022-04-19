Bid to smuggle over RM2 million worth of beer busted in Inanam

KOTA KINABALU (April 19): The General Operation Force (GOF) has crippled a syndicate that attempted to smuggle over RM2 million worth of beer in Inanam on Tuesday.

Kota Kinabalu GOF Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rani Alias said the raid was made at a warehouse at Jalan Kionsom, Inanam around 4am.

“Enforcement teams found six vehicles, including two lorry containers, inside the warehouse.

“Further inspection found 4,690 cartons of beer inside the lorries, while three men, all locals and aged between 29 and 50, were detained for investigation,” he said, adding that the alcoholic drinks were valued at RM2,047,607.10.

Enforcement teams have seized the three vehicles, valued at RM365,000, cash amounting to RM12,770 and six handphones.

“The total value of the seized items was RM2,428,377,” said Abdul Rani, adding that the case will be investigated under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967.