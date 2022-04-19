Civil Defence personnel catch 12-foot python in Betong house’s ceiling

BETONG (April 19): Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Betong personnel caught a 12-foot-long python in the ceiling of a house in Kampung Tengah near here yesterday.

Betong APM officer Desem Samuel confirmed the catch.

“The Betong District Operations Control Centre received a call informing that there was a snake in the ceiling of a toilet in the resident’s house.

“APM Betong sent three personnel to the said location to help catch the reptile,” he said.

Desem said it was quite difficult to catch the snake in the ceiling because of the narrow space.

“With the skills of our personnel, we managed to catch the snake,” he said.

“It was then brought away to be released into its original habitat.”