Compromise being worked out on intense fight for PRS top posts, says source

KUCHING (April 19): A compromise is still being worked out to avoid any split in Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) due to intense fight for top posts, according to a party source.

He said there are still ongoing meetings and discussions among members of the credentials committee to reach a solution before the PRS triennial delegates conference (TDC) this weekend in Sibu where election for party office bearers will be held.

“Nothing is confirmed yet as far as contest for posts is concerned. Wait till the TDC.

“We are still working on a formula, a solution. What is important is to keep the party intact during and after the TDC,” added the source.

The source also said PRS must not repeat the mistakes of other parties which became split and divided due to fights between camps.

“We want to remain united and become stronger after this TDC. We should be working towards strengthening the party,” he stressed.

He was commenting on news reports of straight fight for PRS presidency between acting president Datuk Joseph Salang and vice-president Datuk John Sikie Tayai at the TDC this weekend.

PRS information chief Christopher Gira had been quoted as saying the two men’s names were the only ones submitted to the party headquarters when nominations for all posts closed on April 17.

Gira was also quoted as saying the deputy president post will also see a straight fight between Salamaju state assemblyman and state Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Majang Renggie and Pelagus state assemblyman Wilson Nyabong.

According to a report on Malay Mail, Gira said it is up to the party’s credentials committee to decide whether there should be a contest for the top post.

The president’s post was left vacant following the death of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, then the deputy Sarawak chief minister, of heart complications last year.

Since then, Salang, who is the incumbent deputy president and former Julau MP, took over as the acting president.

Sikie is a minister in the Premier’s Department and Kakus state assemblyman.

On April 17, he declared he will be contesting for the party’s president post.

Sikie’s announcement came as a surprise as the party’s Supreme Council had planned to let Salang take over the top post uncontested for the sake of unity in the party.

Meanwhile, both Sikie and Majang were at a hotel here yesterday to witness a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between a local company and a China-based firm.

They both however evaded the media immediately after the event ended, seemingly to avoid any questions regarding them contesting the top two PRS posts.