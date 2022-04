KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 7,140 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, continuing the downward trend that began last week.

Categories 1 and 2 cases formed 99 per cent of the total. Just 110 patients required intensive care, with 68 of them needing breathing support.

Total active cases have now dropped to 96,601 after 14,423 cases were fully treated and discharged. – Malay Mail

