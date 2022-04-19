Covid-19: Over 1.4 mln children in Malaysia given first dose of vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): A total of 1,420,019 children aged five to 11 or 39.9 per cent of the child population in the country have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 452,633 children or 12.7 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,875,587 individuals or 92.4 per cent have been fully vaccinated, while 2,976,803 or 95.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adult population, a total of 15,980,555 individuals or 67.9 per cent have received a booster dose, while 22,961,507 or 97.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 23,238,533 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 55,642 doses of vaccine were administered, with 40,397 as second doses, 6,247 as booster doses and 8,998 as first doses, bringing the cumulative total doses of vaccine dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,692,713.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 16 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with Selangor recording the highest number at five cases, followed by Johor with three cases.

Kedah, Penang, and Terengganu recorded two cases each, while Perak and Sarawak recorded one case each. — Bernama