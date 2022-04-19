Covid-19 recoveries surpass new cases for 10 successive days, says Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovered cases exceeded the number of new infections for the 10th consecutive day when 14,423 recoveries were recorded yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

In a statement today, he said 7,140 new cases were reported on Monday, taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 4,396,165.

“Of the new cases, 3,639 (50.96 per cent) were in category two; 3,458 cases (48.43 per cent) in category one; 15 cases (0.21 per cent) in category five while categories three and four recorded 14 cases (0.20 per cent) each,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that a total of 308 Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospitals yesterday, comprising 171 cases (55.5 per cent) in categories three, four and five, while 137 cases (44.5 per cent) in categories one and two.

On the usage of health facilities dedicated to Covid-19 cases, he said no state recorded over 50 per cent of bed occupancy at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC).

In addition, he said the number of Covid-19 patients requiring ventilators decreased to 68, with the ventilator usage rate being nine per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the country’s infectivity rate (Rt) stood at 0.88 with Selangor recording the highest Rt value at 0.91.

No new cluster was identified yesterday, while 114 clusters are still active. — Bernama