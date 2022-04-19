Daily Covid-19 cases in Sabah predicted to fluctuate

KOTA KINABALU (April 19): Sabah recorded 79 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, an increase of 21 cases from the previous day.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said daily figures are predicted to fluctuate in the range of 60 to 150 cases a day.

However, the rate of change in almost all districts in Sabah is small.

“Kota Kinabalu remains the only district in Sabah to record a new double-digit number of 26. A total of 22 out of 27 districts recorded single-digit new cases with 16 of the districts recording only one or two new cases in their respective districts.

“Four districts did not record any cases on April 19,” he said.

Masidi added that a total of 72 of the 79 new patients were in Categories 1 and two, two in Category 3, three in Category 4 and two in Category 5.