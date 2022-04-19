Deputy SS made Territorial Army Brigadier-General

KUCHING (April 19): Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki led the list of four honorary Askar Wataniah (Territorial Army) officers who received promotion during a ceremony held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

He was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier-General effective Jan 19 this year, while remaining in office as the Regiment 510 commander of the Territorial Army.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain performed the pinning-on ceremony.

The other three officers were each awarded with the honorary title of Major.

They are Land and Survey Department Sarawak director Datu Abdullah Julaihi, Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie, and Sarawak Multimedia Authority general manager Dr Zaidi Razak.

The promotion of these honorary military ranks had been approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong through the recommendation of the Armed Forces Council.

Also present yesterday were Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad and First Infantry Division commander Maj-Gen Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa.

The promotion was conducted under the Territorial Army Support Committee (Jakpaw) mechanism – a state-level initiative meant to fulfil the Malaysian Armed Forces’ aim of 1:1 strength ratio of regular forces and the Federal Reserve (FR).

Established in each state, Jakpaw is aimed at encouragingthe people to join the FR, which is an important force in assisting the Malaysian Army defend the country during emergencies or wars, as well as in internal security operations.

The patron of Jakpaw in every state is its chief minister (Premier in Sarawak) or its menteri besar, while the post of chairman is reserved for the State Secretary.