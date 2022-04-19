DHO warns of anti-smoking operations at Sibu eateries

SIBU (April 19): The Sibu Divisional Health Office (DHO) has issued a total of 56 notices for smoking offenses under Section 32B (Control of Tobacco Regulation 2004) at eateries here between January and April 14 this year.

In a press release yesterday, it said individuals who received a notice of offense would be compounded RM250.

“Failure to pay the compound will be brought to court. Any individual committing an offense is punishable by a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years.

“As for those premises owners, who fail to comply with the rules, can be fined no exceeding RM3,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months,” the statement added.

Ongoing operations will be conducted at eateries in Sibu town by DHO’s enforcement team.

Prohibition of smoking in dining areas is intended to protect non-smokers from being exposed to the dangers of cigarette smoke, DHO explained.

“We request the cooperation of all parties to comply with this smoking ban. The public, who deliberately obstructs the duties of officers during enforcement operations, can be fined RM10,000 or jailed not more than two years under Section 186, Penal Code (Act 574).”

Enforcement of smoking ban on food premises under Regulation 11(1)(d) of the Control of Tobacco Regulation 2004 (Amendment 2018), started on Jan 1, 2020.

The ban applies to all eateries including open ones.