Dr Sim: Politicians promising immediate change untruthful, unfit for power

KUCHING (April 19): Politicians who promise that they can change the system overnight, especially when it comes to the rights of Sarawakians under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), are not telling the truth, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier opined such politicians are totally ignorant and unfit to be in power because it is never easy to change the system.

“I mean all those who say this can be done overnight are people who have never really worked in the government system and they think the system can change overnight.

“You can change politicians overnight but you cannot change the system, you know,” he told reporters last night.

He cited education rights, where time is required for Sarawak to get the expertise and for the system to adjust.

He called on Sarawakians to remain united in order to see the dream of having what is promised to Sarawakians restored under the MA63.

“No one will give Sarawak the power and money if Sarawak is not strong and united, which is why Sarawakians must realise the importance of being united in order to be strong and powerful,” he added.