Fatimah: Ministry to reach out to successful citizenship applicants in S’wak yet to collect confirmation letters

KUCHING (April 18): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development will reach out to the 100 successful citizenship applicants in Sarawak yet to claim their confirmation letters.

Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said locating the successful applicants would be done with the help of the respective district officers and community leaders.

“According to the statistics provided by the Home Ministry (KDN), the 100 successful applications involved 28 districts located within 12 divisions in the state.

“After the respective district officers locate the applicants, they are required to fill in a form so that they can inform KDN on the nearest National Registration Department (JPN) branch office where they can claim the confirmation letters,” she told a press conference yesterday.

She said KDN would first issue a notification letter to the applicants so that they can respond regarding the nearest JPN office where they claim their confirmation letters.

However, she said various issues and challenges had affected the delivery of the notification letters, including the applicant had moved from the address used during the application, the applicant’s telephone number had changed, or the name of the village or longhouse had changed.

She said this was made worse by the inaccessibility of postal services in certain locations due to geographical factors as these applicants were mostly located in hard-to-reach rural areas.

As such, she said it is important for the respective district officers and community leaders to assist KDN in locating the applicants.

“Usually after successful applicants receive the notification letter, they have to respond to inform KDN on where they want to claim the confirmation letter. But what we want to do here is to cut short one step for the 100 successful citizenship applicants.

“To speed up the process, instead of them having to receive the notification letter, we reach out to them and ask them to fill in the form to notify KDN on where is the nearest JPN office where they can claim the confirmation letters. We will then send the completed form to KDN,” she said.