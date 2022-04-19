Kuching man who peeped on neighbour changing fined RM2,000

KUCHING (April 19): An unemployed man was fined RM2,000 in default one month in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today for peeping at his neighbour while she was dressing in her bedroom.

Ahmad Zaidi Abdl Majid, 26, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused peeped at the victim while she was putting on her clothes, through the bedroom window of her home at Kampung Sungai Midin here at 9.18pm on Nov 18, 2020.

The victim, 28, had noticed a shadow of a hand through the curtain and upon drawing the curtain, saw the accused staring at her through the window.

The incident was also witnessed by the victim’s sister.

A police investigation revealed that Ahmad Zaidi had previously peeped at the victim while she was showering.

At the time of writing, the accused had yet to pay the fine.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while the accused was not represented by counsel.