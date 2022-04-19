MBKS’ e-waste campaign returns, offering up to RM10 per item

KUCHING (April 19): Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) electrical and electronic waste collection campaign returns this week.

It will run from 8am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday (April 22-23) at Dewan Masyarakat, Jalan Padungan.

Members of the public can bring in their e-waste and receive between RM1 and RM10 per item.

Acceptable e-waste items include televisions, air conditioners, mobile phones, projectors, washing machines, computers, refrigerators, cameras, and other small household appliances.

The campaign is co-organised with the Natural Resources and Environment Board and Department of Environment.

For more details, look for the Council of the City of Kuching South on Facebook.