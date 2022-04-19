Miri police score biggest drug haul this year, seize RM102,600 worth of drugs

MIRI (April 19) Miri police scored their biggest drug haul this year with the seizure of 5.45kg of drugs worth RM102,600 during a raid in a motel room here yesterday.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol said the police also arrested a local man aged 44 during the raid at around 10.30pm.

“Seized from the suspect were 99 packets of bearing the name ‘Juice Master Apple’ and 72 packets bearing the name ‘Juice Master Mango’ – all believed to contain powdered ecstasy.

“The seized items weighed 5.45kg and estimated to be worth RM102,600,” said Mohd Sabri in a press conference at Miri police district headquarters here today.

The drugs, he added, are believed to be meant for distribution in the local market.

He said the suspect, who has no past criminal record, was also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Mohd Sabri said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act.

Conviction carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane.

The suspect is currently being remanded for five days until April 24 to assist in the investigation.