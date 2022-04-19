Most SUPP branches to complete elections this weekend, process very smooth, says president

SIBU (April 19): Most of the 52 Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) branches are expected to complete their elections by this weekend in preparation for the triennial delegates conference (TDC) set for May 21 in Kuching.

SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said all SUPP branches must hold their election by the end of this month and, so far, the election process has been very smooth.

“I always appreciate party members for their contribution towards the party.

“We are very fortunate because there are some very senior members who shouldered responsibilities during the time when SUPP was really down and wanted to give way to the young ones.

“I want to thank them. At the same time there are senior members who think that they can still contribute and we also welcome them because that is our culture to remain united rather than fight after winning the election,” he told reporters after launching the SUPP Bukit Assek Service Centre today.

The Deputy Premier said SUPP has been very united in the last six to seven years since he took over the top party post.

This was in contrast to the previous infighting within the party, such as what happened in Sibu, he said.

“That was not during my time as president. We do not do that (infighting) anymore because the people are sick and tired of politicians fighting for posts within the party.

“The people are more interested in what you can do for them in terms of the economy and social, and what you can do for their area in terms of development.

“That is our aim. Not for individual gain or for self-interest but to do what we can do for the people,” he said.

On the parliamentary election, Dr Sim advised those eyeing to be potential candidates to always be on the ground.

“The more time you spend with the people, the more popular you will be and the bigger chances for you to be selected as a potential candidate.

“Most important is for them to not only start work after they are announced as the candidate.

“If they want to prove their sincerity, they must always go to the ground, make themselves available, and get ready to do their work to serve the people,” he said.

Among those present were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting; Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing, and Local Government II (Local Government) Michael Tiang; and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.