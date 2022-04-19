Noh: RM9.5 mln channelled to 150 cooperatives affected by Covid-19

KUALA NERUS (April 19): The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives has channelled an allocation of RM9.5 million to 150 cooperatives affected by Covid-19 this year.

Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the assistance was channelled through the Cooperative Movement Economic Transformation (Transfer) programme to help increase the activities of the institutions during post-Covid-19 period.

Under the programme, he said a grant worth up to RM100,000 was given to each cooperative to actively carry out various activities for the benefit of its members.

“This programme was launched last year along with three other Covid-19 rehabilitation programmes under the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) and is hoped to help revive cooperatives in Malaysia.

“Nineteen cooperatives in Selangor have received this assistance, which is the highest, followed by Perak (18 cooperatives) and Terengganu (16 cooperatives),” he said after visiting an animal feed factory KPFB Bersepadu Sdn Bhd here today.

The factory is fully owned by Koperasi Peserta-Peserta Felcra Malaysia Berhad which started operating in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Noh said the ministry had also channelled an allocation of RM2.85 million to 235 cooperatives nationwide for the implementation of the Prihatin Rakyat Cooperative Sales (JKPR) programme this year.

“For disaster relief such as floods and others, we have contributed RM746,000 to 37 affected cooperatives in seven states this year,” he added. – Bernama