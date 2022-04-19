Premier: S’wak’s sustainable tech-driven economy getting foreign recognition

SIBU (April 19): Sarawak’s approach to develop a technology-driven economy that emphasises environmental sustainability has been getting recognition from overseas, said the Premier of Sarawak.

Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said he had been invited by Singapore and the Netherlands to share on the state’s experience in this area.

“Now other countries recognise Sarawak’s efforts and they have invited me to share our experience and to explore partnership opportunities with them.

“I will give a speech in Singapore next week and in early May in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on the new form of economy, which is the goal of Sarawak as well as the global world,” he said during the state-level Nuzul Al-Quran celebration at An-Nur Mosque here last night.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud officiated at the event.

Abang Johari said as leader of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, which received a big mandate from the people in the 12th state election, he took the bold step towards a new form of technology-driven economy with the support of the Cabinet.

Like developed countries, he said Sarawak should use technology to enhance its economy to the highest level based on the current field of knowledge.

“Scientists have warned humanity about global warming from production of greenhouse gases as a result of human activities.

“Sarawak under the GPS government sees the effort by the world population to reduce global warming as an opportunity that did not exist before.

“Now the world is racing towards a low-carbon economy, for example using hydropower to generate electricity and hydrogen as fuel, which produces zero emissions.

“I am sure if we do not make a move now, Sarawak will be left behind and thus we took the first step in 2017 when I took over the leadership of the state from the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation) Dr Annuar Rapaee and Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.