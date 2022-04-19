Qatar keen to invest in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): Qatar is keen to explore Sabah’s investment potentials and other areas of cooperation, including oil and gas, agriculture and tourism.

Ambassador of Qatar to Malaysia, Fahad Mohammed Kafoud, told Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor this at the courtesy call on the latter here on Tuesday.

Fahad said he will organise a trade delegation to Sabah for this purpose.

Both Hajiji and Fahad spoke at length on various issues and ways on which Sabah and Qatar could cooperate.