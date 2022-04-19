Sagah: No shortage of potential candidates from PBB for Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (April 19): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is not short of capable people to be fielded in Puncak Borneo as a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the 15th general election (GE15).

In this regard, Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn says Puncak Borneo is PBB’s traditional seat.

“It is without a doubt that Puncak Borneo is a PBB seat,” the PBB vice-president reiterated. “And there are more than enough capable, dedicated and well-educated PBB members in Serumbu, Mambong and Tarat constituencies, which form the Puncak Borneo parliamentary area.

“The most important factor is loyalty to PBB. Discipline is the rule of the day. Without discipline, any party would be chaotic.

“We should also stick to our principle of not allowing any party outside of Sarawak to represent us. And for that matter, not outside of GPS,” he said when contacted yesterday.

In this regard Sagah, who is Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development and Tarat assemblyman, called upon the voters in Puncak Borneo to go all out in ensuring a victory for PBB in GE15.

Last Saturday, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) had said that he was ready to collaborate with GPS in defending his seat come GE15 – adding that he was also ready to defend it for GPS if given the chance.

Having pledged his support for GPS’ candidates in the 12th state election last December, Willie also expressed hope for support from the elected representatives in return in defending Puncak Borneo.

In this regard, Sagah said Willie should give his fullest support to whoever nominated by GPS should he is not given the chance to defend Puncak Borneo.

“Yes. I wish him to give his full support for the sake of the Bidayuh community,” said Sagah.

Willie won Puncak Borneo in GE14 on Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket, raking in a majority of 4,005 votes against his closest challenger, Barisan Nasional (BN)’s Genot Sinel in a three-cornered fight.

However, Willie left PKR during the ‘Sheraton Move’ in early 2020, and joined Bersatu not long after that.

He was then appointed the federal Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities that same year.