Saifuddin seeks to meet most PKR S’wak branches during campaign for deputy president’s post

MIRI (April 19): PKR deputy president candidate Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is hoping to meet more than half of the branches in Sarawak during his two-day visit to the state which started yesterday.

Saifuddin, who is contesting against former PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli, said he has met branch leaders in Kedah, Penang and is now in Sarawak to campaign together with his delegation which included contenders for the vice-president and women wing deputy president posts.

“I hope to meet more than half of the branches in the state in my first stop here in Miri and Kuching,“ he told reporters after a campaign rally cum breaking of fast at a hotel here yesterday.

The campaign rally was attended by branch and grassroots leaders from Miri, Baram, Sibuti and Sibu.

Asked on his winning chances against Rafizi, he said it is still premature to predict the outcome and that the picture will be clearer after meeting half of the branches nationwide.

Saifuddin, who is PKR secretary-general, said he adopts a low-key approach to touch base with the grassroots members and leaders who are already familiar with his name.

Nevertheless, Saifuddin pledged to work with all winners in the election, saying that it is a ‘family election’ where there should not be bitterness and disunity like what what happen in the previous elections.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said it is wrong for party leaders to say that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would not be able to win the 15th general election.

“That is tantamount to already admitting defeat before entering the ring which is wrong,” he added.

On another issue, Saifuddin said he agreed with PKR president and opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s approach of keeping the negotiation door open to like-minded parties as this openness is part of the party’s political approach since 1999.

“Negotiations can be an understanding against standing against each other or an electoral pact but the bottom line is an understanding that would lead to strength in taking on the ruling coalition in the election,“ he added.