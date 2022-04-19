SDMC: Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases up again at 160, DTI Semuja 3 Cluster ends

KUCHING (April 19): Daily Covid-19 infections in Sarawak are up again with new cases logging in at 160 today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The latest figure came after the state reported less than 100 cases for the first time since Feb 7 yesterday with 92 cases.

In its daily update, the committee said Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 304,142.

New infections were reported in 22 districts with Kuching topping the list at 49 followed by Bintulu (35), Miri (21), Samarahan (11), and Sibu (10).

Cases were also recorded in Serian (5), Mukah (4), Sri Aman (4), Julau (4), Dalat (3), Pakan (2), Betong (2), and one each in Sarikei, Lundu, Lawas, Saratok, Asajaya, Kabong, Tebedu, Bau, Kanowit, and Meradong.

Of the new cases, two were of Category 3 involving patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support while one was a Category 4 case (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen).

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,725.

SDMC also announced the end of DTI Semuja 3 Cluster in Serian, which was the last remaining active cluster in the state.