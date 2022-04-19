Semporna Regatta Lepa Festival to return next month

KOTA KINABALU (April 19): The 29th Semporna Regatta Lepa Festival is expected to be held next month.

Semporna District Officer Juraimin Jadil who is also the chairman of the event’s main committee, said May 20 to 22 and May 28 to 30 have been proposed for the festival but subject to approval by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

“It has been two years since we organised this festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are aware that some festivals at the state level had to be cancelled so we still abide by the decision from the state government because this involves several agencies including the Ministry of Health.

“We hope that this event will be accepted because the people of Semporna are looking forward to celebrate the festival,” he said after a courtesy call on Tun Juhar at Istana Seri Kinabalu on Tuesday.

He added that the government’s decision to open the border is welcomed and believed the festival would be attended by many foreign tourists, as well as the local community.

“We will openly hold the Lepa Regatta competition, Lami Lami and Sea Sports Night,” he said.

Also present were district police chief Superintendent Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, assistant district development Officer, Khairudin Saidi and Senallang community development leader Adam Shah Mohammad.