Sri Aman set to become base for GOF’s new battalion in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 19): A survey is being undertaken by the General Operations Force (GOF) over Sri Aman to place their new battalion in Sarawak.

According to Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali, the new battalion is among three to be set up in Borneo, with the other two planned for Sabah.

“We are conducting a survey over Sri Aman, where we most likely place the new GOF battalion, of which the key specific task will be controlling the border.

“We will also review the assignments – some GOF personnel may concentrate on border control, and some will be on other assignments.

“For example, the new GOF battalion would probably monitor the border in Sri Aman, and the 10th Battalion in Sibu would be in charge of looking after the border from Sibu to Kapit, Belaga, and also Ba Kelalan,” he said in a press conference held after witnessing the handing-over of duties between acting Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata and Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

Following the handing-over, Mancha resumes his role as Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner.

Adding on, Hazani said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would strive to establish more GOF posts along the borders, especially those along sites considered as highly-populated areas.

“We’re out to work closely with the Malaysian Army and other agencies to ensure that our borders would not be easily breached.

“We do not deny that once Indonesia’s new capital (Nusantara) has been developed, we may face problems in terms of cross-border criminal activities.

“That’s why we must be prepared before 2045,” he said, referring to the targeted deadline for Nusantara to be officially announced as the republic’s new capital.