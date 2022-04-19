Stampin Baru road stretch to close for two years

KUCHING (April 19): A stretch of road between Lorong 28 and Lorong 47 of Jalan Stampin Baru will be closed for two years from this Thursday to April 30, 2024.

In a notice today, the Public Works Department (JKR) Kuching Division said the temporary closure is for maintenance works to be carried out.

It provided alternative routes as well as a temporary detour for residents in the area.

JKR Kuching Division said it would inform the public if there are any changes in the date, time, or area involved with these works.

“Residents are advised to follow the safety signs provided around the affected area and to follow the instructions of the flag keeper to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic.

“Road users are advised to plan their trips well in the affected area. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted,” added the department.

Complaints or questions related to this traffic flow can be directed to the JKR Kuching Division Office on 082-203449 during office hours or Osman Jenos Abdullah on 019-9239567.