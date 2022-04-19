Top healthcare facilities for Sarawakians first, not health tourism, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (April 19): Sarawak should focus on providing the best healthcare facilities for Sarawakians first before thinking about developing its health tourism industry through government-built facilities, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said medical tourism in the state has always been the domain of private hospitals.

“Every country would prioritise its people first and it has always been a priority of the state government to put Sarawakians first when it comes to healthcare. We have private hospitals, which can help us develop our medical tourism,” he told reporters last night.

He opined that if medical tourism is promoted at government facilities, foreigners may be the ones enjoying the facilities rather than Sarawakians.

He gave the example of the state-of-the-art Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre, which if privatised for medical tourism might not be able to properly serve Sarawakians.

“Even though we do realise that medical tourism is important, what is more important is that the people of the country are well taken care of when it comes to healthcare. This is because it is the people who pay the taxes to build the facilities, hence the people should be prioritised to use them,” he said.

On efforts to improve healthcare in Sarawak, Dr Sim said there must be dynamic cooperation between the government and private sector if Sarawak wants to give the best healthcare facilities to its people.

This means top facilities should not only be located in Kuching, but also in Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri, he said.

“We need to work with the private sector as they are able to provide the needed healthcare services and facilities in other parts of Sarawak. One of the examples which we can look into is that we can provide facilities in places such as Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri, while doctors from the private sector can utilise them to treat patients,” he explained.

He said the private sector could also play a reverse role whereby they could provide the facilities and doctors from the public sector could use them to treat patients.

According to him, these are the different hybrid methods the government is studying so that not everybody needs to fly to Kuching for services such as cardiac treatment because a heart attack is an acute emergency.