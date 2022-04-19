Two arrested in Mukah for suspected involvement in drug activities

SIBU (April 19): Police in Mukah have arrested two unemployed men for suspected involvement in drugs activities.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the duo, aged 25 and 38, were picked up from an unnumbered house in Kampung Judan in Mukah yesterday.

“A check on the house found a black bag lying on the floor containing two yellow and blue straws, each containing crystals suspected to be methamphetamine,” he said in a media statement.

He added that the gross weight of the drugs was 0.30 grammes with a market value of about RM50.

He said both suspects were also tested positive for amphetamine.

Muhamad Rizal said initial police investigation revealed both suspects have been involved in drug activities since 2021 and one of them has three previous drug-related criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1) (a) of the same act.