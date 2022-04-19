Warisan friends with DAP, Umno – Shafie

KOTA MARUDU (April 19): Warisan Sabah is friends with everyone despite being in the opposition.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, said that the party is friends with Democratic Action Party (DAP) and also with Umno.

“We are friends with all people. All my friends in DAP and Umno,” he said when asked about Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) plan to spread its wings to Sabah.

Speaking to reporters when breaking fast with the people here and presenting aid to the ‘asnaf’ group here on Monday,

Shafie added that Warisan was no longer part of Pakatan Harapan and would work with other Opposition parties on issues of common interests

“We are no longer part of PH but we are the opposition,” he said, adding Warisan remains an Opposition that is friendly to all.

Warisan and Muda announced that they were working together as an “alliance” in December last year but the cooperation is widely seen to have hit a bad patch when Muda formed an electoral pact with DAP and Amanah for the Johor election without consulting Warisan.

At a town hall session here on Monday, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, dismissed talk that his party and Warisan had estranged after the recent Johor state election.

Syed Saddiq also said that his party’s move to spread its wing to Sabah would not affect the relationship with Warisan.