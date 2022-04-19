Water supply disruption around Puncak Borneo tomorrow night

KUCHING (April 19): Several areas along Jalan Puncak Borneo here will experience water supply interruption tomorrow from 10pm until 1am on the following day.

The Kuching Water Board (KWB) in a notice said the cause of the disruption is due to the replacement of a pump valve at the Puncak Borneo Booster Station No.1, Mile 10 at Jalan Puncak Borneo.

“Consumers from the junction to Landeh all the way to Landeh/Paya Mebi/Batong, Jalan Puncak Borneo, Semenggok Agriculture Research/Hospital Rajah Charles Brooke & Nursing School to Semenggok Civil Service Housing and Kpg Sinar Baru and along Jalan Landeh will experience water supply interruption during the said period,” it said.

It noted that during the recovery period, consumers will experience low pressure, air locks and dirty water.

KWB advised consumers to be prepared for the said occasion and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

For complaints or queries, please contact KWB Call Centre at 082-222333 or SMS to 019-8866650.