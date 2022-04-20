139 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, says SDMC

KUCHING (April 20): Sarawak recorded 139 new Covid-19 cases today, a slight drop compared to yesterday’s 160 new cases, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in its daily update on the pandemic.

The committee said out of the new cases, 48 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 90 in Category 2 (mild symptom) and one in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen support).

Kuching remained on top with 40 new cases today followed by Bintulu and Sibu with 21 each, Miri (20), six each in Samarahan and Bau, three each in Serian, Mukah, Betong, Sarikei, and Beluru, two each in Subis and Lubok Antu, and one each in Sri Aman, Asajaya, Limbang, Marudi, Daro, and Tatau.

All in all, Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases to date is at 304,281.

Meanwhile, the police have issued three compounds for standard-operating-procedure (SOP) violations in the state today, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera before entering public premises.

So far the state police have issued a total of 13,878 SOP compounds to date.