1,500 Rumah Mesra SMJ to be built in 73 state constituencies

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor announced that the RM125.6 million special grant for Sabah will be utilised to build a total of 1,500 units of Rumah Mesra SMJ in all the 73 state constituencies.

He said the Rumah Mesra SMJ, previously known as Projek Perumahan Rakyat Termiskin or PPRT (Hardcore Poor People’s Housing Project) will be distributed evenly to all the constituencies in Sabah.

“This decision is in line with the State Government’s Haja Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ)

initiative to ensure the well-being of the people and that they will have access to

affordable housing.

“Excess fund from the allocation would be used to repair roads, suspension bridges and other infrastructures as well as properties damaged by floods,” he said at the breaking of fast with Bersatu Sabah leaders at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Hajiji in a joint statement stated that the Federal Government had agreed to increase the annual special grant for Sabah by 4.7 folds from RM26.7 million to RM125.6 million beginning this year.

Hajiji said it was a good start for Sabah while assuring that the funds would be put to good use for the benefit of the rakyat and the state.

At the same time, he said the GRS-BN State Government was determined to pursue for more through negotiations that are still ongoing to get the 40 per cent as agreed in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

Hajiji who is Bersatu Sabah chief, said this was among the many successes achieved by the GRS-BN State Government only after three years in power.

Among those present were Local Government and Housing Minister cum Finance Minister II who is also Bersatu Sabah Deputy Chief, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Secretary, Datuk Mohd Razali Mohd Razi, Special Tasks Minister Datuk Ariffin Arif who is also Bersatu Sabah treasurer, information chief Firdaus Akhbar Khan, Youth (Armada) chief, Fairuz Renddan and Wanita (Seri Kandi) chief, Datuk Azizah Dun as well as elected representatives.