34 individuals in ‘Wanted Persons’ list, says Kuching police chief

KUCHING (April 20): A total of 34 individuals have been listed as wanted persons by the Kuching District Police headquarters (IPD Kuching) to solve cases under investigations by its Commercial Crime Investigation division, said Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

He said some of the individuals had been on the ‘Wanted Persons’ list since 2006 and those in the current ‘Wanted Parsons’ list are 29 men and five women aged 26 to 52 years.

“These ‘Wanted Persons’ were involved in various commercial crime cases. Out of that total, six committed the offence of breach of trust, which is investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail sentence of more than 10 years.

“28 were involved in fraud which is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of also more than 10 years,” he said during a press conference at IPD Kuching yesterday.

Individuals in the ‘Wanted Persons’ list by IPD Kuching are Fam Kee Hong (Taman Permatang Pasir Perdana, Melaka); Teo Tiong Aik (Main Bazaar, Kuching); Tang Thiew Hing (Kenyalang Park, Kuching); Abdul Taib Abdul Kadir (Jalan Hang Kasturi City Centre, Kuala Lumpur); Anuar Mohd Isa (Kampung Melayu Subang, Selangor); Lo Zhen Liang (Bandar Baru Permyjaya, Tudan, Miri); Abg Nuzaren Abg Fauzi (Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakup/Kampung Semariang Baru, Petra Jaya); Merin Langum (Taman Samarindah Fasa 2, Jalan Dato Mohd Musa, Kota Samarahan); Hamka Supi (Kampung Santubong, Jalan Sultan Tengah) and Shah Rizal Abu Bakar (Jalan Rubber Barat).

The ‘Wanted List’ also includes Mohd Fazel Mohd Isa (Kampung Idaman, Pelabuhan Klang, Selangor); Ting Ka Hoo (Jalan Kong Phin, 4 ½ Mile Off Jalan Penrissen, Kuching); Mohd Azri Salehin (Kampung Pengalat Besar, Papar, Sabah); Chong Kian Ong (Jinjang Selatan Tambahan, Kuala Lumpur); Arman Muji (Jalan Bendahara, Taman Desa Wira, Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor); Kassim Yusof @ Lim Khon Moi (Taman Olivia Kg Ganang Kepayan, Kota Kinabalu); Chan Boi (Demak Laut Industrial Park, Kuching); Khoo Hon Chin (Jalan Ang Cheng Ho, Kuching); Ihsan Ismie Ishak (Meranti Dua, Taman Air Putih Bagan Ajam, Butterworth, Penang); and Zairul Amyziey Dol Rani (Kampung Tabuan Ulu, Jalan Foochow, Kuching).

The remaining wanted persons include Abdul Hanif Abdul Rashid (Kampung Tengah Nipah, Lahad Datu, Sabah); Moganarani P. Ariokanathan (Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur); Tan Chin Kim (Taman Sri Murni, Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur); Roszitalisa Askandar (Jalan Tanjung Sijangkang, Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor); Ha Shiaw Yan (Taman Genesis, Jalan Matang Batu Kawa, Kuching); Wong Chow Long (Jalan Bukit Batu, Johor Bahru); Liew Thin Thin (Taman Cinmuk Batu 10, Kuching); Adam Shah Ravindran (Taman Bunga Raya, Jalan Baru, Bukit Mertajam, Penang); Saravanan Abdul Rahman (Jalan Golden Farm, Kuching); Sim Kui Hock (Taman Berjaya Batu 4, Jalan Penrissen, Kuching); Chin Fook Lung (Lai Pau Garden, Miri); Jenny Sii (Kampung Sedang, Lundu); Rusli Abdul Razid (Kampung Telaga Tujuh Labok, Machang, Kelantan) and Loh Kia Hao (Kampung Baru Guar, Chempedak, Gurun, Kedah).

On a separate matter, Ahsmon said based on reports received by IPD Kuching, there is an increasing trend of fraud E-Commerce cases (online purchases) and telecommunication fraud cases.

“In 2020, 90 cases in these categories have been reported involving a total amount of RM4.8 million in losses.

“In 2021, there was an obvious increase as 271 cases were reported in Kuching. This increasing trend showed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, people tend to make purchase online, and this includes telecommunication fraud. Total loss reported for 2021 was about RM6 million,” he said.

He also said as of January until April 17 this year, a total of 74 E-commerce fraud cases had been reported, involving losses of RM1.7 million.

“There are still victims despite various efforts made by the authorities to curb these crimes. We also advise the public to always be careful before making any transfer to the account of a third party. We call on the public to check the recipient’s bank account number on the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my /semakmule/,” he said.